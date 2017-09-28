Gators tame Stallions in Boys Soccer

East Columbus Boys Soccer put the icing on a successful week with a 2-0 win over South Columbus at “The Swamp” Tuesday. East Columbus goals were scored by Alex Alvarado and Chris Strickland assisted by Juan Brito and Alvarado respectively. Alex Ellis had seven saves while pitching the shutout on the pitch. East improves to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in TRC action. South falls to 1-5-1 and 1-2-1. Hannah Bullock’s photos from the match are below.

Brooks Baldwin moved from his normal position of goalie, joining Vann Ciamillo to score two goals each, to lead Whiteville to a 4-2 win over West Bladen. Baldwin and Tyler Cliff combine for six saves in goal for the Wolfpack. Whiteville is now 7-5 overall and 5-1 in conference play. West Bladen drops to 3-2 in TRC matches. The win also places the Wolfpack solidly in second place with a match and a half lead over West Bladen.

Red Springs defeated West Columbus 5-2.

In Girls Tennis, Whiteville defeated East Bladen 8-1 to improve to 10-4.

TRC BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS (through September 27)

East Bladen 5-0

Whiteville 5-1

West Bladen 3-2

St. Pauls 2-2-1

Red Springs 2-3

South Columbus 1-2-1

East Columbus (1A) 2-4

West Columbus (1A) 0-6

TRC GIRLS TENNIS STANDINGS (through September 27)

South Columbus 13-0*

West Bladen 11-0*

Whiteville 10-4

East Columbus (1A) 9-4#

Fairmont 7-6

Red Springs 7-7#

West Columbus (1A) 5-10

St. Pauls 3-11

East Bladen 3-11

South Robeson (1A) 0-15

*Match suspended with SC leading 4-2

# Match suspended with RS leading