Gators win again and other important HS results from Thursday

The East Columbus baseball team jumped out to a 6-0 lead against South Columbus and held on for a 6-4 win to move into sole possession of third place in the TRC. Cyrus Jacobs earned the win with relief help from Travin Squires. East Columbus is 5-3 in conference play and South drops to 4-4. South Columbus won the JV game 9-6.

South Columbus scored twice in the top of the seventh to win a to and fro affair with East Columbus. The win gives South a half-game lead over the idle Whiteville Wolfpack. Whiteville’s game Friday with West Columbus has been postponed to Monday due to Friday’s rain. South, 7-1, Whiteville, 6-1 and East, 6-2 are in a battle for the Three Rivers softball title.

Brooks Baldwin earned the mound win and helped himself with a home run leading off the game in Whiteville’s 8-4 win over West Columbus. Baldwin blasted a two-run double in the Wolfpack’s five-run second inning. Mackenzie Gore’s monster drive into the pines beyond the right field fence at Viking Field gave Whiteville an 8-0 lead. West Columbus’ Dawson Elliott connected for a grand slam in the sixth to halve the lead. Baldwin was able to retire the next three hitters. Jake Harwood retired the side in order in the seventh for the Wolfpack.

West Columbus traveled to West Bladen for softball Thursday. The Knights were inhospitable hosts, winning 10-0. The Knights won the JV contest 21-6.

South Columbus took command of Boys Tennis with a 5-4 dual match decision over St. Pauls. Mason Hewett, Noah Jarman, Griffin Hanna and Brandon Cox were winners in singles. Hewitt and Jarman paired up to take the decisive point with an 8-0 win in doubles.

On Thursday 3/30 the Whiteville High School Track team hosted East Columbus, South Robeson, & West Columbus. Overall team scores were:

Women

Whiteville-133

South Robeson-38

West Columbus-14

East Columbus-6

Men

Whiteville-90.5

East Columbus-60.5

South Robeson-33

West Columbus-33