Gators, Wolfpack take part in varsity tournaments

The Whiteville and East Columbus boys traveled to Brunswick Community College for tournament action. Both Columbus County teams defeated North Brunswick, but fell to Topsail.

Alex Moore had 16 points for East Columbus, including a late three-pointer to lead the Gators to a 53-51 win over North Brunswick. Travin Squires added 11.

Topsail outscored East 25-8 in the third quarter, leading to a 67-42 win in the championship game. Moore had 12 points for the Gators and Stephon Smith 11.

Whiteville and Topsail were tied 25 apiece at halftime. It was all Topsail in the second half as the Pirates rolled to a 69-48 win. Alex Baker scorched the nets for 36 points for Topsail. Tyrell Kirk scored 18 for Whiteville. Monchovia Gaffney added eight.

The Wolfpack had averaged just 46 points per game in their first three contests. They did significantly better than that against North Brunswick Tuesday, winning 84-73. Tyrell Kirk scored 31 points and Demetrius Brown 15.

East Columbus and Whiteville’s girls invaded Bladen County for a two-day doubleheader with East and West Bladen at the East Bladen gym. The Gators picked up two wins despite trailing in early action. Whiteville fell twice. East Columbus trailed West Bladen 10-9 after one quarter of play. The Gators found their offensive stroke and pulled away to a 60-41 win. Charity Powell scored 26 points and Tia Campbell 16 for the Gators.

The Gators faced long-time nemesis East Bladen on day two. The Eagles led 19-18 at halftime. A 17-2 third quarter blitz gave East Columbus a comfortable working margin on their way to 49-32 win. Powell recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Tia Campbell had 10 points and Mia Campbell nine.

East Bladen dealt the Wolfpack girls a 45-23 loss on Monday. A two point first quarter put the Pack in hole they could not recover from. Breanna McCellon led Whiteville with nine points.

Another cold first period Tuesday put the Wolfpack in early catch up mode Tuesday against West Bladen. The Knights held the Pack scoreless in the first quarter. Whiteville did rally in the fourth quarter, whittling a 10-point lead down to two. Whiteville could get no closer and lost 33-31. Nsaia Rogers scored 13 points and Marquasia Smith 11 for Whiteville.