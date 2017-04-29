Girls soccer moves into final week

Wednesday, Whiteville celebrated “Senior Night” with senior players scoring all nine Wolfpack goals in its 9-0 win over East Columbus. Morgan Rasberry and Grace Nance both recorded hat tricks. Riley Lanier, Amber Torelli and Lauren DiMuzio each contributed one goal. DiMuzio doled out four assists.

Three TRC matches took place on Thursday. Remarkably all three had final scores of 3-1.

Whiteville took a 3-1 win at West Columbus in a hotly contested match that featured a red card and numerous yellow card assessments by the official. Whiteville led 2-0 at intermission. The Vikings had an opportunity to close to 3-2 in the second half, but a penalty kick clanged off the crossbar.

Logan Schultz, Morgan Rasberry and Olivia Smith scored goals for the Wolfpack. Lauren DiMuzio had two assists and Alexis Gore one. Jayla Cobbs scored West Columbus’ goal with an assist from Kaylyn Horne. The West Columbus goal was only the third goal allowed by Whiteville in conference play this season. Whiteville goalie Cailin Baldwin had five saves for Whiteville. Peyton Sasser had a dozen saves in goal for the Vikings.

Whiteville is 9-0 in conference and 12-6 overall. The Wolfpack have clinched its fourth consecutive Three Rivers championship. West Columbus is 5-3 and 11-5 overall.

South Columbus remained in contention for the top 2A conference seed with a 3-1 victory over St. Pauls. Mary Katherine Zokal’s goal gave the Stallions a 1-0 halftime lead. Whitney Ward earned a penalty kick, which Sydney Pickell converted and Amanda Watts scored with 10 minutes remaining in the final half to secure the win.

Red Springs picked up a road win, 3-1, at East Columbus. Virdiana Tapia again led Red Devil scoring with two goals. Sharda Baldwin scored for East Columbus.

Mary Katherine Zokal’s hat trick was just enough to hold off East Columbus as South Columbus edged the Gators 3-2. Whitney Ward assisted on two of Zokal’s scores.

Zokal’s first goal came at the 22:50 mark of the first half. Alex Rye scored with an assist from Sharda Baldwin with 1:46 left before intermission to tie the match at one.

Zokal scored 11:15 into the second half. Rachel Bullock tied the score at two with a goal off a rebound. Zokal’s and the match’s final score came with 10:57 remaining.

South Columbus is 3-3-1 in conference and battling Red Springs, 4-4, for the top 2A seed. The Stallions visit Red Springs Monday in a match that could determine the number one 2A seed from the TRC.