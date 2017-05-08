Girls Soccer playoff brackets finalized, 3 pm update

The finalized bracket was not final as apparently a “deserving” team was “left out”. Here is the latest.

Whiteville and West Columbus will host first round Girls Soccer playoff contests. East Columbus and South Columbus will travel in the first round.

1A First Round contests are as follows.

Whiteville (13-6, TRC Champions)) received a #4 East seed and the #3 Mideast seed. The Wolfpack will host Pender (3-11). One-way trip is 51 miles.

West Columbus (13-5, wild card) received a #11 East seed and the #7 Mideast seed. The Vikings will host Neuse Charter (4-13-1). Neuse Charter is located in Smithfield. One-way trip is 110 miles.

East Columbus (2-9-1) is #28 East seed and the #14 Mideast seed. The Gators will travel to Trask (9-9). Gators get lucky (from travel cost standpoint) with a 45 mile trip to a familiar place.

The 2A First Round contest is as follows.

South Columbus (8-8-1) received the #23 East seed and the #13 Mideast seed. The Stallions get an opportunity for a history lesson as they travel to First Flight High School (15-4-1) at Kitty Hawk. The Wright Brothers Monument can be seen from the First Flight athletic fields. 315 miles from Vinegar Hill to Kitty Hawk.