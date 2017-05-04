Girls Soccer regular season closes

Whiteville Girls Soccer showed it would continue to be strong in the coming years despite losing another large crop of seniors. Freshmen Olivia and Claire Smith each recorded hat tricks in the Wolfpack’s 8-0 win over South Columbus. Seniors Morgan Raspberry and Riley Lanier scored a goal each. Another senior, Lauren DiMuzio had two assists as did Olivia Smith. Whiteville finishes TRC play with a 10-0 record, 13-6 overall. South Columbus is 4-5-1 in the conference and 8-8-1 overall. Whiteville is an automatic qualifier and South Columbus should make the 2A playoffs as a wild card based on overall winning percentage.

West Columbus downed East Columbus 7-0. It was the final home regular season match for Viking seniors Peyton Sasser, Nene Williams and Emma Leah Dippel. The Vikings are a playoff certainty as a wild card and East Columbus has a good chance of making the playoffs due to a dearth of 1A girls soccer squads.

Girls Soccer brackets will be released Monday, May 8. First round contests are scheduled for May 10.