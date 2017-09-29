Girls Tennis eyes the finish line

South Columbus, West Bladen and Whiteville each held serve to remain in the top three spots in Three Rivers Conference Girls Tennis. West Columbus did win two of its nine matches with South Columbus. East Columbus battled West Bladen, but eventually fell 6-3. Whiteville swept by South Robeson 9-0.
Wednesday, Whiteville defeated East Bladen 8-1.
TRC (1A-2A) GIRLS TENNIS STANDINGS (through September 28)
South Columbus 14-0*
West Bladen 12-0*
Whiteville 11-4
East Columbus (1A) 9-5#
Fairmont 7-6
Red Springs 8-7#
West Columbus (1A) 5-11
St. Pauls 3-11
East Bladen 3-12
South Robeson (1A) 0-16
*Match suspended with SC leading 4-2
# Match suspended with RS leading