Girls Tennis, Volleyball seasons end

After an exciting regular season, Volleyball and Girls Tennis came to an inauspicious halt Tuesday. Tennis teams from Whiteville and South Columbus fell in road contests. East Columbus Volleyball lost at Bear Grass Charter.

South Columbus (18-2) fell 9-0 to the 11th ranked team in the PrepsNow rankings North Carolina School of Math & Science. NCSM&S is now 14-0. Whiteville (15-5) lost 5-1 to Greene Central. Greene Central, ranked 23rd by PrepsNow, is 19-1. Cailin Baldwin was victorious in number one singles for Whiteville.

East Columbus made the trek to Martin County to take on Bear Grass. The Gators won set one 25-23 before losing the next three sets by the slim margins of 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.