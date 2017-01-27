Hallsboro Invitational celebrates silver anniversary

Early 1993 saw “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston at the top of the music charts, the launch of ESPN Radio and the Baltimore Orioles preparing to move into their new stadium at Camden Yards. In Columbus County, East and South Columbus High Schools were in their first year of existence and the inaugural Hallsboro Invitational basketball tourney was played.

Winners the first year were Central Middle’s girls under the tutelage of Joey Price with Sequoya Moore’s 10 points leading the way. Cathy Barnett’ s Chadbourn boys won the boys championship. Charles Washington scored 22 points to lead Chadbourn.

Central has accumulated the most titles, 10 boys and nine girls. Host Hallsboro has five boys championships and eight girls trophies. Chadbourn and Williams have won the boys championships twice. Chadbourn also has three girls titles. Tabor City has two girls trophies. Acme-Delco, Tabor City, Cerro Gordo, Leland and Carver Middle from Scotland County have each won the boys championship once. Current Hallsboro girls coach Jason Nance was the coach at Carver when they won the 2011 title. Cerro Gordo and Williams have one girls title each.

Admission is $ 5. Play begins Monday, January 30 with two games. Four games will be played Tuesday-Thursday. The girls and boys championship games are scheduled for Friday, February 3. The tournament bracket is printed in Thursday’s The News Reporter on page 3B.