Hallsboro Invitational finals set

The championship match ups are set for the 25th Hallsboro Invitational basketball tournament. The girls final pits Central against the host Hallsboro team. The boys final is a highly anticipated contest between Central and Chadbourn.

Central’s girls held Acme-Delco scoreless in the first quarter, jumping out to a 13-0 advantage. Thirteen was the final margin, as Central won 37-24. I’Reona Johnson scored 15 points of the Hornets. Zay Flowers led the Trojans with 11.

Hallsboro’s girls pulled away from Nakina in the second half for a 30-13 victory. Hallsboro’s 18-5 second half advantage included a 10-0 fourth quarter. Alanna Deal led the Tigers with 11 points. Hannah Andrews contributed two, three-point field goals. Aaliyah Childress scored six points for Nakina.

Chadbourn’s boys 30-16 advantage over Hallsboro in the second and third quarters was the difference in the battle of Tiger mascots. Chadbourn won 38-28 despite 21 points from Hallsboro’s Jamar Williams. Keywone Sumpter scored 10 points for Chadbourn. Jadakiss Baker added nine and Naqiis Johnson connected on two, second quarter, three-pointers.

Central’s boys outscored Tabor City 23-8 in the first and third periods to claim a 44-31 victory. Antonio McFadden scored 13 points for Central, followed by Wendell Smith with 10. Chris Ellery scored eight points for the Eagles. Treshaun Grate added seven and Austin Mayo six.

The girls championship begins at 5:00 p.m., the boys start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Friday’s championship games will be aired on 89.9 WZCO FM and video coverage can be found at wzco.org.