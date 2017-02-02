Hallsboro Invitational semi-final pairings set

Wednesday’s action in the Hallsboro Invitational determined the semi-final matches for Thursday. The contests varied from down to the wire action to blow outs.

Acme-Delco’s girls kicked off the action with a 27-18 win over Tabor City. Honesty Lloyd and Zay Flowers ed Acme-Delco with six points each. Jermanie Johnson scored six points for Tabor City.

Central utilized full court pressure defense to topple Chadbourn 42-4. Trinity Smith scored a dozen points for Central. I’Reona Johnson added 11. Gabby Rouse and Jennings had baskets for Chadbourn.

The most exciting game of the day was Tabor City’s 30-26 win over Acme-Delco. The Trojans led until the 1:08 mark of the third quarter when Gabe Johnson’s free throw provided the Eagles with their first lead, 19-18. Tabor City never trailed from that point. Acme-Delco pulled within two points in the final minute, but despite several opportunities from the field and the free throw line could not tie the score. Tabor City beat Acme-Delco’s full-court pressure with a length-of-the-court pass with 2.4 seconds left. The ensuing lay up provided the final margin. Chris Elleby led Tabor City with 13 points. Jordan Johnson’s play on both ends of the court was also key for the Eagles. J.J. Faulkner led Acme-Delco with nine points.

Central’s boys started quickly, substituted liberally and cruised to a 50-29 win over Cerro Gordo. Cerro Gordo’s Justin Connor led all scorers with 13 points. Jakeim Carmichael netted 11 points for Central followed by Antonio McFadden with 10.

Thursday’s semi-final times and match ups follow. Admission is $5.

4:00 p.m. Girls, Acme-Delco vs Central

5:15 p.m. Girls, Nakina vs Hallsboro

6:30 p.m. Boys, Chadbourn vs Hallsboro

7:45 p.m. Boys, Tabor City vs Central