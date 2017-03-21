Hallsboro softball earns win over rival

Monday’s action featured softball and baseball contest between rivals Hallsboro and Central. Hallsboro won 11-6 in softball. Central took a 4-1 win in baseball.

Hallsboro banged out 15 hits in the softball win. Sanawua Campbell led the way with four hits. Karli Godwin had three hits. Alanna Deal and Janiya Cummings each collected two hits. One of Cummings hits was triple. Deal, Hannah Andrews and Ava Watts pitched for the Tigers, giving up six hits and striking out eight. Marissa Ivey connected for three hits for Central. Tessa Nicholson contributed two hits and Emily Hewett added a triple.

Central baseball earned it second victory in as many games Monday with a 4-1 victory over Hallsboro. Jacob Allgood pitched a complete game, yielding one run on two hits. Allgood struck out ten and walked one. Kevin Ezzell continued to swing a hot bat, going three for four with a double. Other Hornets with hits were Ty Lawson, Eric Carr and Bud Baldwin. For Hallsboro, Naseem McAllister doubled. Jerome Beck and Ashton Smith collected the other Tigers hits.

Acme-Delco made the long trip to Cerro Gordo. Cerro Gordo won the baseball game 11-3. Justin Connor and Ethan Hinson combined to pitch a four-hitter, striking out 12. Ethan Brown led the Stingers with three hits. Connor and Ethan Hilbourn each collected two. Colton Powell drove in three runs. Jaheim Brown and Alan Ellis each doubled for Acme-Delco.

Acme-Delco won the softball contest 31-1.

Nakina’s boys jumped out to a quick 3-0 first-inning lead over host Tabor City. The Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The Mustangs stretched the lead to 5-3 with two more runs in the third. Tabor City matched the two-run third and added six more runs in the fourth and fifth frames for a 10-5 lead. Nakina struck for three in the sixth, but the comeback ended there as Tabor City earned a 10-8 win.

Austin Mayo and Gabe Johnson had three hits apiece for Tabor City. Mayo blasted a triple and Johnson drove in three runs. Raegan Worley added a triple and single for the Eagles. Mayo, Worley and EJ Tisdale all saw mound duty for Tabor City. They combined to strike out 12 and allowed just two hits, but gave up nine walks.

Gavin McRae drove in two runs for Nakina with a single. Chase Marlowe had the other Nakina hit. Marlowe and Blake Strickland combined to strike out 14 Eagles.

Nakina earned a split with a 10-7 win in softball.

Evergreen took two games from Chadbourn. The Wildcats’ softball team won 19-1 and baseball was victorious 20-4.