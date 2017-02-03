Harley runs out of gas just prior to perfection

Not a motorcycle, bowler Harley Potter.

East Columbus’ Harley Potter came within one pin of perfection Monday, rolling a 299 in the Brunswick/Columbus League Boys singles semi-finals at Planet Fun in Shallotte. Potter collected 11 consecutive strikes before leaving one pin standing in the final frame.

East Columbus coach Tara Williamson said, “ I was so nervous I could not watch the final two frames. I understand the ten pin moved , but die not fall on his final roll.”

Potter went on to lead most of his championship match, but was tied in the final frame. He then lost in a one frame “roll off” by one pin. Potter did earned the number two seed from the league in the State Championships to be held on February 10 in Shallotte.

Potter finished fourth in the 2016 State Championship as a junior.