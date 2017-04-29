Jiggs Powers Memorial Middle School Invitational begins Monday

The Tabor City Recreational complex will again be the site of the Jiggs Powers Middle School Softball and Baseball Invitational tournaments. The tournament name honors the late Mr. Vernon “Jiggs” Powers, long-time sports editor of The News Reporter. All nine Columbus County middle schools will be taking part in the single elimination tournament. Brackets for softball and baseball are the same. Monday will see Tabor City and Chadbourn’s softball and baseball teams playing what in actuality is a play-in game. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have four games in action at the same time. Friday is championship day.

In softball, undefeated Hallsboro enters as the favorite. Acme-Delco and Evergreen were co-champs of the B-league. Williams is in the bracket opposite Hallsboro and hopes to get a third crack at the Tigers after suffering two, one-run losses in regular season play.

In baseball, undefeated Central is the favorite. Central will face B-league champ Cerro Gordo in round one. Hallsboro and Evergreen are also in the bracket with the Stingers and Hornets. Hallsboro was edged by Central 4-3 last week.