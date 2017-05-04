Jiggs Powers Tourney day 3

16 was the lucky number Wednesday at the Tabor City Recreational Complex. All four winning teams scored 16 runs.

In softball, Hallsboro defeated Evergreen and Central defeated Cerro Gordo by identical 16-0 scores. Tessa Nicholson homered and Emma Hooks doubled for Central. Nicholson and Haley Wyatt combined for a three-inning no-hitter. This sets up a semi-final game between the Tigers and Hornets Thursday. Williams faces Nakina in the other semi-final.

Central baseball broke a four-all tie with 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning on its way to a 16-6 win over Cerro Gordo. John Cook and Matthew Ransom hit home runs for Central. Eric Carr added two hits. Ty Lawson was the winning pitcher. Hallsboro took care of Evergreen 16-3. Hallsboro will get its third crack at Central in one of Thursday’s semi-finals. Central won both regular season contests, 4-1 at Hallsboro and 4-3 at Central last week. Williams plays Acme-Delco in the other semi.