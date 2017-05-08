Jiggs Powers tourney has exciting ending

Paying customers for the finals of the Jiggs Powers Memorial Middle School Softball and Baseball tournaments at Tabor City certainly got their money’s worth Friday afternoon. Central baseball scored three times in the fourth inning to down Acme-Delco 3-1. It took nine and two-thirds innings for a single run to score, but Williams finally broke through with a walk-off 1-0 win over Central.

Williams’ Peyton Duncan and Central’s Kadance Hammonds locked up in a pitcher’s duel. Both struck out eight batters. Duncan allowed just three hits, but did walk seven. However, she made the pitches when needed, stranding nine Hornet base runners. Hammonds gave up six hits and walked just three. The teams played stellar defense with potential go-ahead runs retired at the plate by both.

Williams’ Gracie Spivey led off the bottom of the tenth inning with a single. With two outs, Laney Cribb’s base hit advanced Spivey to third. Elizabeth Strickland’s single to center scored Spivey, giving the Aggies the 1-0 win.

Spivey led Williams with two hits. Alexuz Barnes tripled. Malea McDowell, Cribb and Strickland contributed singles, with Strickland’s driving in a run. Tessa Nicholson doubled and tripled for Central. Emma Hooks also doubled.

Anyone expecting Central baseball to cruise to a championship victory after defeating Hallsboro Thursday was mistaken. A determined group of Trojans from Acme-Delco gave Central a run for its money, but the Hornets rode a solid pitching performance by Fisher Soles and solid defensive play to a 3-1 win.

Central threatened in the third, but Ty Lawson was out at the plate attempting to score on Bud Baldwin’s single to center. Soles retired the initial 10 Acme-Delco batters before running into trouble in the fourth. A strike out and pop out left Trojan runners stranded at second and third.

The Central fourth started with a walk to Jacob Allgood. Eric Carr’s bunt advanced Allgood to second. Matthew Ransom was hit by a pitch. Fisher Soles helped his own cause with a two-out, two RBI double to right field, giving Central a 2-0 lead. John Cook’s singled plated a third run.

Acme-Delco broke through in the sixth when Jaheim Brown singled and scored on A.J. Jones base hit. Soles recorded a strike out, his ninth, to end the inning.

A Trojan 6-4-3 double play kept the Hornets at bay in the sixth. John Cook came on to pitch the seventh for Central, holding Acme-Delco scoreless and placing the championship trophy in the Hornets’ possession.

Kevin Ezzell had two hits for Central. Gerrritt Newell, Cook, Baldwin, Allgood and Soles also contributed hits. Jaheim Brown and Alan Ellis led Acme-Delco at the plate with two hits each. A.J. Jones had a single.

Central’s Fisher Soles pitched six innings, allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked just one. Cook had one strikeout and gave up one hit in his inning. Landyn Potter pitched six innings for Acme-Delco, striking out two batters.