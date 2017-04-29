Jumble at the top of softball

If A beats B and B beats C, then A should beat C, correct? Not in sports! Three Rivers Conference softball is your example. South Columbus defeated East Columbus twice. East Columbus defeated Whiteville twice, sooooo South Columbus should beat Whiteville. It doesn’t work that way. Whiteville’s 7-4 victory over the Stallions Friday night gave the Wolfpack a sweep and left East Columbus, South Columbus and Whiteville tied (in the loss column) at the top of the Three Rivers softball standings.

East Columbus, after defeating West Columbus 12-1 Friday evening, appears to have the easiest path to the top. The Gators are 11-2 and have one game remaining at Fairmont (2-9). Whiteville has three games left, all on the road, with one at South Robeson. The Mustangs are 8-4 and have been playing well of late. Just ask the Gators. The Mustangs upset East in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest two weeks ago after the Gators “run-ruled” them for days earlier. whiteville’s other games are at West Columbus and Fairmont. South Columbus travels to Red Springs and also has to play at South Robeson.

An East Columbus victory over Fairmont would give the Gators the TRC #1, 1A seed even if they end tied with Whiteville since the Gators swept the Wolfpack. South Columbus has already wrapped up the top 2A seed and is playing for a piece of the TRC championship pie and to improve its overall record which is used in determining seeding.

Finally, a West Columbus softball win over Fairmont could sneak the Vikings into one of the 64 spots.