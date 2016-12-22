East Columbus Sweeps JV Tournament Titles

The girls championship in the West Columbus JV Basketball Christmas Tournament was not an artistic success with both teams combining for 103 turnovers. East Columbus came out ahead of South Columbus in the only stat that matters, the final score of 32-23. A Stallion scoring drought in the second and third quarters (three total points) gave the Gators a 13-point margin that was too much to overcome. For the second consecutive game, South scored more points in the final period than in the first three combined.

Arianna Daniels led the Gators with 10 points, Nahvia Cromartie added seven and Savannah Quick contributed six. Nonchalant Hemingway led South Columbus with 10 points, eight coming in the fourth period. Allison Butler had six points.

East Columbus’s boys took advantage of strong defensive play and a Whiteville first half offensive funk to run out to a 33-10 halftime lead. The Gators went on to win the JV Boys championship contest 66-37.

Marcus Bellamy scored the Wolfpack’s two first half buckets, one three and one two-pointer. Meanwhile, the Gators were living at the charity stripe connecting on 15 of 24 first half free throws. East Columbus was 10 of 14 in the second quarter alone, including Trey Brown’s perfect six for six. Anton Langley’s two third-quarter treys kept the the Gators with a comfortable margin. Tyree Burney and Damascus Brown each scored 10 points in the fourth period for East to secure the win.

Burney led East with 18 points. Damascus Brown added 14 for the Gators. Marcus Bellamy topped the Wolfpack scoring with nine points, followed by Tyquan Anderson’s eight.

The girls consolation game between Whiteville and West Columbus also saw triple-digit turnovers. A 16-point second half by Whiteville’s Ruth Maldonado spurred the Wolfpack to a 37-31 win. Swantoria Powell added a dozen points for Whiteville. Tyarna Braddy scored 13 points for West Columbus.

South Columbus staged a fourth-quarter comeback to win the boys consolation game 43-39 over West Columbus. The Stallions outscored the Vikings 14-7 in the final period to wipe out a 32-29 deficit. Rajon Graham had two three-point field goals and Riley Hewett one to key the comeback. Graham’s 11 points led South, while Tyqwan Johnson scored 12 to lead West Columbus.

Day One

Spurtability and domination were the two key words in the West Columbus Junior Varsity Basketball Tournament opening day play Monday. Domination in the form of the East Columbus girls 48-14 over Whiteville and the East Columbus boys 62-28 victory over South Columbus. Scoring spurts by the South Columbus girls and Whiteville boys produced victories for those squads over West Columbus’ girls and boys 33-22 and 58-45 respectively.

West Columbus held South Columbus to 15 points through three quarters in the tournament opener. The Stallions outscored the Vikings 18-2 in the final period to take the win. Nonchalant Hemingway scored eight points in the quarter, including the tying and go-ahead baskets. Chantel Washington added six points in the final frame. Hemingway led all scorers with 10 points, Washington had six and Allison Butler contributed five for the Stallions. Tyarna Braddy and Leondra Smith each scored eight points for the Vikings. They combined for 12 first half points, as the Vikings led 16-11 at the break.

Eleven of the 12 players dressed for the East Columbus boys marked in the scoring column in their win over South. An 18-point second quarter pushed the Gators to a 28-14 halftime lead. The Gators kept the pedal to the metal, outscoring the Stallions 34-14 in the second half. Donovan Worley led all scorers with 17 points, Tyree Burney added 10. Aveon Bellamy scored six points for the Stallions and Riley Hewett added five.

A stifling East Columbus girls defense made it difficult for Whiteville to get an open shot, much less a basket. The Gators used multiple layups to jump out to a 22-6 halftime lead. Arianna Daniels and Shanda Baldwin combined for 15 third quarter points to help boost the margin to 46-10 after three periods. Both teams struggled offensively in the final period, producing a final of 48-14. Shanda Baldwin scored 14 points to lead the Gators. Daniels and Diamond Porter added 12. Ruth Maldanado scored eight points for Whiteville.

In the final game on Monday evening, West Columbus’ boys ran out to an eight point lead midway the second quarter. Whiteville bounced back to trail by just one, 25-24 after two quarters. A 16-6 Wolfpack advantage in the third gave the Pack a lead they would maintain the remainder of the game. Tyquan Anderson’s 21 points, 13 in the first half, was tops for Whiteville. William Godwin scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half. Brice Pridgen added 10. Tyqwan Johnson led West Columbus with 16 points, including three consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter. Zack McPherson added nine for the Vikings.