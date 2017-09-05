Key contests this week you may not think about

Conference football action gets underway this Friday night. Much of the attention of high school sports fans will be focused there. East Bladen at Whiteville and Red Springs at South Columbus capture most of the headlines. Let’s not over look South Robeson at West Columbus! The winner comes out with a leg up on the number one 1A seed from the TRC since only East Columbus, West Columbus and South Robeson are 1A. Of course all games in the conference count, but winning against the other 1A schools will likely be the deciding factor.

In Girls Tennis, Whiteville travels to West Bladen today (Tuesday) for an important match. West Bladen is undefeated and Whiteville is looking to rebound from a loss to undefeated South Columbus. The result should determine the pecking order in the 2A portion of the conference. Whiteville will host a very athletic Red Springs squad on Thursday. Coach Serena Smith’s team has a challenging week as the Girls Tennis season passes its halfway point.

Circle Thursday for a couple of big Volleyball matches. Fairmont at South Columbus has been the match up that has decided the Three Rivers 2A the last several seasons. Unbeaten Whiteville defeated Fairmont 3-2 last week. It will be interesting to see how the Tornadoes stack up against the Stallions. East Columbus will travel to Rowland and take on South Robeson. The Mustangs and Gators are battling for the top 1A seed.

Boys Soccer plays its final week of non-conference games before starting TRC play Monday.

It looks like some junior varsity football will be played this week. Currently the only school not scheduled to field a team is South Robeson.