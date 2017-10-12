Koonce wins TRC Girls Tennis Singles title

South Columbus senior Mary Grayson Koonce won her second Three Rivers 2A Girls Tennis singles title in three years by defeating Fairmont’s Sharee Woodell in the tournament finals held Thursday morning at West Bladen. Mary Grayson Koonce won the singles title as a sophomore, but lost in the finals to her sister Elizabeth last year. Elizabeth finished third in this season’s tournament, losing to Woodell in the semi-finals.

The Whiteville doubles duo of Cailin Baldwin and Bailey Barnhill advanced to the finals where they fell to West Bladen’s Connor Brisson and Savannah Lee. The South Columbus doubles pair of Madison Holt and Ireland Lewis advanced to the semi-finals.

The Koonce sisters, Baldwin, Barnhill, Holt and Lewis all earned spots in the 2A Mideast Regionals held October 20-21 in Goldsboro.

Whiteville’s Anna Smith in singles and South Columbus’ Scarlette Cartrette and Kalie Buffkin in doubles copped first round wins before falling in round two.