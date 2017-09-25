Large margins in Friday football

Occasionally the “experts” get it right. Friday night’s football results involving Columbus County high school teams are the most recent examples. As anticipated, South Columbus and Whiteville rolled to victory, while East and West Columbus suffered losses by large margins.

South Columbus eventually pulled away from an under-manned, but stubborn West Columbus team 49-8. The Stallions led 21-0 at halftime before trading kickoff returns for touchdowns to open the second half. South Columbus, substituting liberally, scored the final 21 points of the contest.

Whiteville’s Keshawn Bellamy scored on the second offensive snap the previous week. He did himself one better Friday night with a touchdown run on the Wolfpack’s first offensive play against South Robeson. His run portended the action to come as Whiteville ran out to a 44-0 lead and a 58-12 victory.

West Bladen scored the game’s final 36 points to pull away from East Columbus 48-8.

St. Pauls set up a showdown with South Columbus this Friday with a 28-14 win over Fairmont. The Stallions and Bulldogs are both 3-0 in TRC play. The winner claims sole possession of first place.

East Bladen rolled over Red Springs 34-6.