Long shot sends South to victory

It was not long distance, it was a three-foot shot by Tyrek Long with two seconds remaining that gave South Columbus a 42-40 victory over West Columbus in a varsity boys basketball game Tuesday night.

Long’s last-second heroics became necessary after West Columbus wiped out a four-point Stallion lead over a five second interval in the final minute. The Vikings’ E.J. Miller scored consecutive baskets to tie the game at 40 with 28 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Miller could not convert the “and one” free throw he earned on each of those scores. This gave the Stallions the luxury of holding for the final shot. Miller scored 14 points for West. The Stallions were led by Mason Hewett and Kendrick Green with 10 each.

South Columbus’ girls inside play was the key to a 49-35 win over the Vikings. Madison Spencer led the Stallions with 13 points. West Columbus’s Tah’nijah McKoy led all scorers with 16.

West Columbus swept the JV contests. The Viking girls won 30-25 and the boys survived a last-second shot to win 29-27.