Lots of Thursday high school sports action

East Columbus (4-2) took a big step towards earning the top 1A TRC volleyball playoff seed with a 3-0 win over South Robeson (3-3). Whiteville and South Columbus (both 6-0) continue to head towards a meeting of undefeated conference teams September 19 with sweeps of Red Springs and Fairmont, respectively. West Columbus (1-5) lost at West Bladen (1-5). St. Pauls (1-5) downed East Bladen (1-5) giving every TRC team at least one conference win.

Junior varsity volleyball saw South Columbus, Whiteville and East Columbus pick up victories. West Columbus JVs fell 2-1.

Whiteville Boys Soccer continued its recent winning ways with a 1-0 win over South Brunswick. Vann Ciamillo scored the Wolfpack goal, assisted by Will Hinson. Brooks Baldwin had seven saves in goal for Whiteville. The Cougars had defeated Whiteville by the same 1-0 score in Southport August 23.

Lots of Girls Tennis action took place Friday. East Columbus hosted a “doubleheader” with South Robeson to make up a postponed match. Playing pro sets, the Gators dropped just five points in both matches combined. South Columbus (5-0) and West Bladen (7-0) continued to roll towards a September 14 showdown at West Bladen. South Columbus downed Fairmont 7-2 and West Bladen dropped West Columbus 8-1. Whiteville and Red Springs entered doubles play tied at three each. The Wolfpack earned victories in numbers one and three singles to edge the Red Devils 5-4.