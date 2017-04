Limericks by Bob Aldrich The cruel, heartless Assad of Syria

May next bomb with deadly bacteria.

With Russia’s disclaimer,

Their excuse will be lamer -

That Putin was off in Siberia.

Liquidity’s a term in finance

That reflects a firm’s cash circumstance.

But it comes up again

To describe the time when

You check stock levels, then check your pants.

Obama has his own hundred days

In Polynesia’s warm sandy bays

Soothing politic’s scars

With the Hollywood stars

While enjoying his post White House phase.