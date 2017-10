NR Boost

Limericks by Bob Aldrich If a limerick you want to compose.

You will find it quite different from prose.

Choose the key rhyming words

That you group into thirds

For that meter that you must impose.

The true baseball fan never wearies

Of game superstitions and theories

While there’re stars fans could name

Who’ll reach the Hall of Fame

The best team will win the World Series

Fishermen lie in wait for their prey

As they’re patiently fishing all day

There’s no need to dally

When they take their tally

They lie in weight for what they display