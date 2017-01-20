Middle School basketball league play begins

Hallsboro’s Jamar Williams’ 23-point effort highlighted Columbus County Middle School A-League opening day play on Thursday. Williams’ buckets led the Tigers to a 53-32 win over Nakina. Hykeem Belin scored 15 points for the Mustangs. Alanna Deal scored 19 points in the Hallsboro girls 30-15 win over Nakina. Hailey Cook’s six points led Nakina.

Chris Elleby and Isaiah Smith each scored eight points to help Tabor City secure a 45-23 win over the Williams Township boys. Williams’ girls were victorious 22-16. Takya Lewis had six points for Tabor City.

In non-conference action, Central swept visiting Acme-Delco. The Hornet girls won 37-18 behind 11 points apiece from I’Reona Johnson and Marissa Ivey. Honesty Lloyd topped the Trojan scorers with six points. Central’s boys ran out to a 13-0 lead in the game’s initial four minutes, gradually lengthening the margin for a 57-29 victory. Wendell Smith topped the Hornet scoring with 13 points, followed closely by Zion Wilson with 12. Acme-Delco’s Tahjir Melvin led all scorers with 20 points.