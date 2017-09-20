Middle School Football Jamboree is Thursday

Event Start time: 5:30 pm, Event Site: West Columbus High School
Admission is $ 5.
RULES
- Each team has 10 plays on offense and 10 plays on defense.
- Possession starts on the 40-yard line.
- The ball returns to the 40-yard line on touchdowns and turnovers until the offense’s 10 plays are up.
- The first half games are for starters and reserves.
- The second half games are for 5th quarter players, if available.
TEAM JERSEYS
- Acme-Delco – Burgundy
- Central – Blue
- Hallsboro – Blue
- Tabor City – White
- West Columbus – Light Blue
- Williams-Township – White
GAME SCHEDULE
West End
West Columbus vs. Tabor City
Tabor City vs. Central
Central vs. West Columbus
East End
Williams-Township vs. Acme-Delco
Acme-Delco vs. Hallsboro
Hallsboro vs. Williams-Township
Half Time
5th Quarter
West End
West Columbus vs. Tabor City
Tabor City vs. Central
Central vs. West Columbus
East End
Williams-Township vs. Acme-Delco
Acme-Delco vs. Hallsboro
Hallsboro vs. Williams-Township