Middle School Football Jamboree is Thursday

filed under Sports

by Franklin Davis

reported 49 mins ago

Event Start time: 5:30 pm, Event Site: West Columbus High School

Admission is $ 5.

RULES

  • Each team has 10 plays on offense and 10 plays on defense.
  • Possession starts on the 40-yard line.
  • The ball returns to the 40-yard line on touchdowns and turnovers until the offense’s 10 plays are up.
  • The first half games are for starters and reserves.
  • The second half games are for 5th quarter players, if available.

TEAM JERSEYS

  • Acme-Delco – Burgundy
  • Central – Blue
  • Hallsboro – Blue
  • Tabor City – White
  • West Columbus – Light Blue
  • Williams-Township – White

GAME SCHEDULE

West End

West Columbus vs. Tabor City

Tabor City vs. Central

Central vs. West Columbus

East End

Williams-Township vs. Acme-Delco

Acme-Delco vs. Hallsboro

Hallsboro vs. Williams-Township

Half Time

5th Quarter

West End

West Columbus vs. Tabor City

Tabor City vs. Central

Central vs. West Columbus

East End

Williams-Township vs. Acme-Delco

Acme-Delco vs. Hallsboro

Hallsboro vs. Williams-Township