Central celebrated its Homecoming by defeating West Columbus 44-0. The Hornets led 6-0 after one quarter, but broke the game open with 18 second-quarter points. Central added two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth for the final margin. E.J. McCloud scored on runs of 25 and 55 yards. Shane Shipman added a 50-yard scoring jaunt. Zion Wilson also scored a touchdown. Central is the only remaining undefeated team in the Columbus County Middle School Football League. During halftime, SyMia Cokley was named Homecoming Queen and Ty Lawson Homecoming King.

In other middle school action, Acme-Delco defeated Tabor City 32-20. Hallsboro downed Williams 20-0.

Next Tuesday’s schedule has Hallsboro at Acme-Delco in the “Battle of Future Gators”. Whiteville plays Williams at the Tabor City Sports Complex. Tabor City travels to West Columbus.

Central scoring summary provided by Frank Ciamillo.