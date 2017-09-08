Middle School Girls Soccer opens play

Four matches were on Thursday’s schedule. One was played. Central defeated Williams Township 7-1. Mykelliona Shipman scored thrice and Emma Hooks twice of the Hornets. Victoria Godwin converted a penalty kick for the Williams score. Central has yet to lose a match since the implementation of middle school soccer at the school.

Acme-Delco at Chadbourn, Evergreen at Hallsboro and Cerro Gordo at Tabor City were all postponed. Nakina had a bye.

Monday’s schedule has Hallsboro at Cerro Gordo, Tabor City at Nakina and Chadbourn at Central. Acme-Delco at Williams has been rescheduled for October 3. Evergreen has a bye.