Middle school A-League conference play is underway

Hallsboro’s softball team defeated Nakina 18-2. Ava Jacobs was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in three innings. Alanna Deal and Hannah Andrews also pitched for Hallsboro. Deal and Rakyah Jacobs banged out three hits each. Andrews and Janiya Cummings contributed two hits apiece.

Hallsboro’s boys took a 9-4 victory over Nakina. Jerome Beck earned the mound win. Elijah Bunting connected for three hits and Ashton Smith added two for the Tigers. Chase Marlowe, Jesse Long and Tyler Long collected hits for the Mustangs.

Central’s softball team took a 19-2 road win over Cerro Gordo. Kandance Hammonds was the winning pitcher. Hammonds also drove in five runs and legged out an inside-the-park home run. Isabella Hopkins collected three hits. Tessa Nicholson added two hits for the Hornets.

Central opened its 2017 baseball season with a 13-4 victory over Cerro Gordo. Ty Lawson pitched three innings, giving up two hits, three walks and yielding three runs. The Hornets were led at the plate by Kevin Ezzell’s three for four, all doubles. Lawson connected for three hits in three at-bats and Matthew Ransom’s two hits included a triple.

Central travels to Hallsboro on Monday.

Also on Thursday, Williams defeated Tabor City 16-1 in softball. Tabor City won the baseball game 12-5.

Hallsboro’s baseball team outslugged Williams Friday 20-10.