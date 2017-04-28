Middle School regular season ends

The Central Hornets baseball and Hallsboro Tigers softball wins Wednesday clinched regular season Columbus County Middle School championships for each. Hallsboro softball won by a score of 12-2. Central baseball edged the Tigers 4-3. Both of the winning teams are undefeated overall and in league play.

Rakyah Jacobs, Karli Godwin, Alanna Deal, Alexis Jacobs, Sanauwa Campbell, Hannah Andrews, Ava Jacobs, Janiya Cummings and Autumn Webb all had hits for Hallsboro. Haley Wyatt and Tessa Nicholson had Central’s hits.

Hannah Andrews was the winning pitcher. She allowed just two hits, struck out five and walked two. Haley Wyatt and Kadance Hammonds pitched for Central.

Jacob Allgood was the winning pitcher for Central baseball. He allowed two hits, walked three, struck out eight and hit one batter. Elijah Bunting and Jerome Beck combined for six strike outs, seven walks and allowed six hits for the Tigers.

Kevin Ezzell had two hits for Central. Bud Baldwin had three runs batted in. Coltin Simmons and Ashton Smith collected Hallsboro’s hits. See Monday’s Sports of All Sorts page in the print edition of Monday’s The News Reporter for more details and photos.

Regular season play wrapped up Thursday. Tabor City baseball surprised Hallsboro 14-13. Hallsboro softball completed the regular season undefeated with a 16-0 win over Tabor City. Williams Township’s 12-2 win over Central pulled the Aggies into a second-place tie with Central. Central defeated Williams 16-2 in baseball to finish regular season play undefeated.

E.J. Tisdale, Austin Mayo, Reagan Worley, and Ellis Riggins connected for Tabor City’s hits. Jerome Beck, Coltin Simmons, Elijah Bunting, Ashton Smith, Kosi Locklear, Corey Peterson and Markell Simmons contributed hits for Hallsboro.

Peyton Duncan was the winning pitcher for Williams. She struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits. Duncan, Gracie Spivey, Kyleigh Manning, Elizabeth Strickland, Malea McDowell and Laney Cribb had hits for the Aggies. Marissa Ivey tripled and Emma Hooks doubled for Central.

John Cook and Ty Lawson combined to pitch a one-hitter, striking out nine, in Central’s baseball win. Aaron Cartrette picked up Williams’ hit. Contributing hits for Central were Cook, Eric Dudney, Fisher Soles, Kevin Ezzell (2), Isaac Etheridge, Tyler Hammond, Gerritt Newell(2), John Carter Strickland and Bud Baldwin.