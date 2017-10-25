Middle School report

Acme-Delco defeated Chadbourn 25-17, 25-17 to open volleyball league play Monday. Later, Cerro Gordo defeated Acme-Delco in a hotly contested match. Scores were 19-25, 25-9, and 15-12.

The Acme-Delco Trojans football team cruised to a 30-14 victory over the visiting West Columbus Tuesday. J.J. Faulkner threw for four touchdowns. Larry Jones scored one touchdown and added two, two-point conversions. Jaquan Radford added two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. K.J. Brown contributed a touchdown.

Central downed Hallsboro 38-8 to finish 5-0 and clinch the league championship. Tabor City defeated Williams 20-0.

Middle school football will wrap up October 31 with “Super Tuesday” at Acme-Delco. All six county teams will participate with matchups determined by conference finish.