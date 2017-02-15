Middle School Report

Monday saw visitors and home teams win an equal number of games. Central’s undefeated girls and boys teams had byes.

Hallsboro’s girls defeated Nakina 32-10. Alanna Deal and Aziya Barr scored 10 points each for the Tigers. Ginia Dozier and Yanett Pineda scored four points apiece for the Mustangs. Hallsboro’s boys topped Nakina 48-35. Jamar Willams connected on five, three-point field goals and had 18 points for the Tigers. Stephon Jackson scored 10 points and Jackson McPherson added nine for Nakina.

Chadbourn swept Evergreen. The Chadbourn girls won 34-16. Chadbourn’s boys continued to look like B-League champions with a 49-11 win over the Wildcats.

Acme-Delco’s girls downed Cerro Gordo 29-20. The Stinger boys got some measure of revenge with a high-scoring 56-46 win.

Tabor City and Williams girls were at the other end of the total point spectrum. Williams won a competitive, but low-scoring contest 9-8. Tabor City’s boys defeated Williams 49-26.

Tuesday, Williams and Nakina renewed their rivalry. Nakina came out head in both contests. The Mustang girls won 17-9. Ginia Dozier scored six points for Nakina; Reid Fowler had four points for the Aggies. Nakina’s boys completed the sweep with a 43-33 victory. Stephon Johnson scored 12 points for Nakina; Jackson McPherson added 11 and Xavier Benton contributed eight. Williams’ Riley Gore led all scorers with 18 points.

Central’s girls beat Chadbourn 36 -18 Melena Hester and I’Reona Johnson scored six points each for the Hornets. Gabby Rouse and K. Rouse netted nine apiece for Chadbourn. Central’s boys had their thinnest final margin of the season, winning 56-51 over Chadbourn. Ervin Moore scored 16 points for Central. Wendell Smith and Antonio McFadden added 14 each. Brandis Kelly scored 12 points for the Tigers. Darrius Marshall and Keywone Sumpter contributed 10 points apiece.