Middle School softball and baseball

In an amazing turn around Evergreen defeated Acme-Delco 18-15 in game two of a softball double header at Evergreen. The amazing part is Acme-Delco won game one by a score of 17-0. This makes the Trojans and Wildcats co-champs of Columbus County Middle School B-League Softball.

Acme-Delco swept the baseball contests by scores of 8-1 and 7-1. The Trojans baseball nine finished second to Cerro Gordo in B-League play.

Cerro Gordo baseball wrapped up an undefeated league slate with an 18-2 win over Chadbourn. Justin Connor and Austin Booth homered for the Stingers. Ethan Hinson’s two hits included a double. Colton Powell’s second inning double drove in three runs.. Connor pitched three innings of no-hit ball, striking out seven.

Alanna Deal’s triple keyed a two-run Hallsboro fourth inning rally as the Tigers edged Williams 2-1 in softball. Deal also worked three scoreless innings in the circle to notch the save. Hannah Andrews was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run, two hits, struck out and walked two. Andrews and Deal each had two hits. Rakyah and Alexis Jacobs contributed one hit apiece. Peyton Duncan was again the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Aggies. Duncan also had a strong pitching performance in Hallsboro’s 1-0 win over Williams March 23. Hallsboro remains undefeated.

Lavarr Jones pitched a no-hitter for Hallsboro in its 12-2 win over Williams.

The Central Hornets baseball team remained perfect, defeating Nakina 14-3. Kevin Ezzell doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Jacob Allgood doubled, singled and scored three runs. Eric Carr drove in three runs with a third inning double. Carr, Fisher Soles and Jacob Allgood pitched for Central, combining to allow six hits and strike out nine. Jackson McPherson collected three of Nakina’s hits, including a first inning double that drove in a run.

Emma Hooks and Marissa Ivey drove in and scored three runs each to lead Central to a 16-4 softball victory over Nakina. Kadence Hammonds contributed two hits. Haley Wyatt and Tessa Nicholson pitched for Central. Alexis Jordan collected two hits for Nakina and Mikayla Gore scored twice.

Tuesday, Nakina baseball rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Williams 8-7. Blake Strickland was 4 for 4, including a walk-off double, Aaron Cartrette had three hits for Williams. Williams won the softball contest 11-1.

Kevin Ezzell was 4 for 4 with two triples and five RBIs in Central’s 17-4 win over Tabor City. Ty Lawson’s two hits included a triple. Lawson scored four times. Jacob Allgood pitched two and one-third innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out five. Austin Mayo led Tabor City at the plate with two doubles.

Central won the softball game 15-0. Whitney Sholar homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Hornets.