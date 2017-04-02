Middle school softball and baseball

The Central Hornets baseball team improved their record to 4-0 Thursday with a 13-1 victory over Williams. Central’s Kevin Ezzell turned in a strong mound performance, yielding one run, four hits, struck out six and walking one in three innings. Issac Etheridge threw two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three. The Hornets were lead at the plate by Bud Baldwin’s two hits and two RBIs. Others Hornets with hits were John Cook, Tyler Hammond, Ty Lawson, Ezzell, Jacob Allgood, Matthew Ransom, John Carter Strickland, Fisher Soles and Eric Dudney. Collecting hits for Williams were Cameron Ridgeway, Luke Stocks, Chandler Duncan, Christian Trejo and Dalton Thompson.

Central softball scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away from Williams in an 18-8 win. The Hornets banged out 10 hits to go with an uncharacteristically high number of walks and errors by Williams to score in every frame except the third. Central was led by Marissa Ivey’s three hits and six RBIs. Melena Hester added two hits. Kadence Hammonds drove in three runs and Emma Hooks had two hits and scored four times. Hammonds was the winning pitcher for the Hornets. Malea McDowell collected two hits and drove in three runs for Williams.

Elijah Bunting struck out 13 Tabor City batters to lead Hallsboro to an 11-6 win. Base hits by Colton Simmons, Bunting, Naseem McAllister and Jerome Beck, a walk and four Eagles’ errors produced eight runs for Hallsboro in the third inning. McAllister also blasted a double. EJ Tisdale connected for a single and double for Tabor City.

Sanuawa Campbell’s out-of-the-park, grand slam highlighted Hallsboro’s 19-0 softball win over Tabor City.

Cerro Gordo shut out Chadbourn’s baseball nine 21-0. Austin Booth, Justin Connor and Ethan Brown collected two hits each for the Stingers. Booth’s hits included a triple. Connor and Brown had doubles. Ethan Hilbourn picked up the mound win, striking out seven and giving up two hits in three innings.