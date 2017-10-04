Middle School sports report

Girls Soccer

Karli Godwin’s goal late in regulation moved Hallsboro into a one-all tie with Nakina. The match remained tied the remainder of regulation time. Hallsboro outscored Nakina 3-1 in the penalty kick shoot out to earn a 4-2 victory. Kazah Gowans, Harmony Somerville and Sanauwa Campbell converted the successful penalty kicks for the Tigers. Campbell stopped three Nakina attempts. Hallsboro improves to 6-1.

The Central Middle School girls soccer team moved to 7-0 by defeating Evergreen Monday 9-0. Scoring goals for Coach Jenifer Hester’s Central team were Melena Hester and Emma Hooks with two each. Also scoring were Marissa Ivey, Anna Hester, Tessa Nicholson, Trinity Smith, and K.K. Shipman. Notching assists were Smith, Nicholson, Ashley Hester and Madison Phipps.

Also on Monday, Cerro Gordo defeated Acme-Delco 3-0.

Tuesday play saw Williams defeat Acme-Delco 6-0 and Central defeated Chadbourn 6-2. Central ends the season with a record of 8-0.

Football