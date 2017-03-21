Mixed results for county teams in Monday soccer, tennis

Red Springs held a 2-1 halftime lead over Whiteville Monday. The Wolfpack responded with a 3-0 second half advantage to remain undefeated in Three Rivers play with a 4-2 victory at Red Springs. Seniors Lauren DiMuzio, Riley Lanier and Morgan Rasberry along with junior Logan Schultz scored goals for Whiteville. Handing out assists were DiMuzio, Schultz and Grace Nance.

Mary Katherine Zokal scored with 10 minutes remaining to break a scoreless deadlock and propel South Columbus to a 1-0 victory over West Bladen.

West Columbus picked up its fifth win of the season with a 7-0 shutout of Loris, SC. Alexis Bowen and Madison Arnold both recorded hat tricks for the Vikings. Peyton Sasser also scored for West Columbus. Arnold dealt out two assists, while Sasser, Bowen and Jayla Cobbs had one assist each.

St. Pauls shut out visiting East Columbus 5-0.

East Columbus and South Columbus both “pitched” shutouts in Boys Tennis. East won 9-0 at Fairmont, south downed visiting Red Springs 9-0. West Columbus gave St. Pauls a battle, but came up short, losing 6-3 to the Bulldogs.

League-leading South Columbus plays at Whiteville Wednesday. East Columbus will host West Columbus.