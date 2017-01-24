Monday Middle School action

Archrivals Central and Hallsboro hooked up at Hallsboro. Central came away with two convincing wins. The Hornet girls won 45-28, led by I’reona Johnson’s 15 points. Trinity Smith added eight. Alanna Deal had 18 points for Hallsboro despite constant double-teaming. Central’s boys used a balanced scoring attack and strong defense to down Hallsboro 46-12. Antonio McFadden topped Central with eight points. Lavarr Jones led the Tigers with four points.

Acme-Delco traveled the 42 miles down Highway 76 to Cerro Gordo to take on the Stingers. Both contests were close, but the Trojans came home with two wins. The Acme-Delco girls won 20-16 and the Trojan boys were victorious 33-30.

Visiting Nakina and Tabor City’s boys were tied 20 each at halftime. Tabor City corralled the Mustangs in the second half, holding Nakina to just six points. Tabor City won 40-26. Nakina’s girls were victorious in the opener 25-13.

Chadbourn’s boys continued their fine play with a 57-14 win over Evergreen. The Tigers also won the girls game 28-10.

Middle school action continues Thursday.