Monday sports report

South’s Jamie Harrelson (15) leaps to attempt to head the ball into the goal.

Three of four TRC Boys soccer matches were hotly contested Monday. Whiteville edged St. Pauls 2-1. West Bladen ran out to a 3-0 halftime lead and held off a second-half charge by Red Springs to win 3-2. South Columbus broke a 2-all tie with two second half goals to take a 4-2 win over West Columbus. East Bladen scored four first-half goals, adding five second-half markers for a 9-0 win over East Columbus. The Eagles allowed just one Gator shot on goal.

Whiteville started a big week of junior varsity football with a 42-22 road loss at West Brunswick. The Wolfpack JV will host 4A Richmond County Thursday evening.

East Columbus Volleyball fell at Pender 3-0 in a non-conference varsity-only match. Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-13. East Columbus Girls Tennis made up a match with South Columbus originally scheduled for September 5. South Columbus remained undefeated with a 9-0 win.The loss ends a three-match Gator win streak and drops East to 8-3 in the TRC. South Columbus moves to 9-0.

Central’s Kloe Sellers.

Tabor City scored with less than a minute remaining to edge Acme-Delco 2-1 in middle school soccer. Central’s K.K. Shipman scored five times to lead the Hornets past Hallsboro 9-0.

