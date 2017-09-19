Monday sports report

Three of four TRC Boys soccer matches were hotly contested Monday. Whiteville edged St. Pauls 2-1. West Bladen ran out to a 3-0 halftime lead and held off a second-half charge by Red Springs to win 3-2. South Columbus broke a 2-all tie with two second half goals to take a 4-2 win over West Columbus. East Bladen scored four first-half goals, adding five second-half markers for a 9-0 win over East Columbus. The Eagles allowed just one Gator shot on goal.

Whiteville started a big week of junior varsity football with a 42-22 road loss at West Brunswick. The Wolfpack JV will host 4A Richmond County Thursday evening.

East Columbus Volleyball fell at Pender 3-0 in a non-conference varsity-only match. Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-13. East Columbus Girls Tennis made up a match with South Columbus originally scheduled for September 5. South Columbus remained undefeated with a 9-0 win.The loss ends a three-match Gator win streak and drops East to 8-3 in the TRC. South Columbus moves to 9-0.

Tabor City scored with less than a minute remaining to edge Acme-Delco 2-1 in middle school soccer. Central’s K.K. Shipman scored five times to lead the Hornets past Hallsboro 9-0.

Thursday’s print edition of The News Reporter will have more details.