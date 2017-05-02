Monday sports report

Three local golfers qualified for the state tournament. South Columbus’ Wesley Bryant and Anthony Cartrette and Whiteville’s Matt Townsend each finished in the top six their respective tournaments to qualify for the state championship tournament.

Whiteville softball took a 14-0 victory over West Columbus in girls softball to improve to 10-2 overall in the TRC. Whiteville travels to South Robeson tonight (Tuesday) for a key conference match up. West Columbus won the JV Boys baseball game 2-1. Both games had been postponed multiple times.

West Columbus shut out St. Pauls 7-0 in girls soccer. The Vikings struck for five scores in the second half. Madison Arnold scored three goals, Lexi Bowen two, Nene Williams and Yakiema Edge one each. The Viking are 12-5 and 6-3 in conference.

Red Springs closed in on the #1 2A TRC seed with a 1-0 win over visiting South Columbus. Red Springs is 5-4, South Columbus 3-4-1 in conference play.

Tabor City defeated Chadbourn 21-11 in the Jiggs Powers Middle School Invitational play-in baseball game. Tabor City also advanced with a win over Chadbourn in softball. Four games are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Tabor City Recreation Complex.

Cerro Gordo Majors avenged their only loss of the season by taking a 7-4 win over Hallsboro Monday night in Cerro Gordo. Ty Bowen and Evan Ward combined to pitch a three-hitter for Cerro Gordo. Ward and Bowen had seven strikeouts each, with Bowen going 2 1/3 innings and Ward finished up the final 3 2/3 frames. Ty Bowen recorded a double in the second inning and was driven in when Maddox Coleman tripled two batters later. Cerro Gordo picked up two more runs in the third inning when Matthew Ivey was driven in by Triston Freeman’s RBI single. Cerro Gordo was behind by a score of 4-3 until the fifth inning. Evan Ward, Triston Freeman, Ty Bowen and Bryan Stewart all scored in the fifth inning for Cerro Gordo. Ty Bowen had a RBI single while Jackson Matheson had a two-run single to clear the bases for Cerro Gordo in the fifth inning. Game summary provided by Kris Ward.