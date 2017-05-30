Murphy Bulldogs, baseball preview

The Murphy Bulldogs enter the 1A State Championship series with a record of 23-6. All six losses came in non-conference action as the Bulldogs were 16-0 in the Smokey Mountain 1A conference.

The Bulldogs dropped their season-opener to 2a Franklin (18-7) by a score of 1-0. Four other non-league losses came to teams from Georgia. Murphy lost to 6A Gainesville, GA (22-9), 3-0 and lost twice to 3A Fanning, GA (15-15), 5-3 and 9-0. The Bulldogs also lost to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, GA (11-9), 8-6. RC-N is located in Georgia, but is a member of the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association at the 3A level. Murphy’s last loss came to North Stanly (23-7), 12-2, in game two of the 1A West best-of-three series.

Murphy is ranked #5 in 1A by MaxPreps. The Bulldogs have scored 225 runs and given up 75. the team batting average is .341 (11 players are currently batting .298 or higher). The team on-base percentage is .442. The Bulldogs have been successful on 48 of 54 steal attempts. Murphy batters average four strike outs and five walks/HBP per game.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have committed just 37 errors and have turned 17 double plays. The pitching staff ERA is 1.59 with a bating average against of .175.

Individually, junior Joey Curry is a name to remember. Curry is batting .558 with an on-base average of .638. He has 18 extra-base hits, that include five homers. Curry has driven in 30 runs and has yet to be thrown out in 14 stolen base attempts. Royce Peterson carries and average of .374 and has driven n 29 runs. Jeremiah Clark is hitting .355 with a .452 on-base average

Caleb Irwin has logged the most innings pitched with 57. The junior has a 7-2 record and an ERA of 1.72. Irwin has struck out 82 and walked just 19. Opponents are bating .163 against him. Jacob Bates is 5-2, pitching 42 innings with 62 strike outs and 22 walks. Bates ERA is 1.67 and batting average against is .208. Curry also has seen mound time with 32 and 1/3 innings pitched and a 4-0 record. His ERA is 0.43. curry has struck out 47 and walked seven.

Games are not won by statistics, but the fascination with numbers pervades baseball more than any other sport.