Night and day results in girls soccer, softball

You don’t have a choice, the bad news is first. East Columbus, West Columbus and South Columbus were all eliminated in the first round of the girls soccer playoffs, by a combined score of 17-0. However, East Columbus and Whiteville did claim first round softball wins Wednesday.

The West Columbus girls soccer loss was likely the most painful. the Vikings had earned a home match against Neuse Charter. If there is one thing the 1A division has learned about charter schools it is that you usually have no idea about the level of competition you are going to face. The Neuse goalie made a fabulous save on a Viking penalty kick early in the match and a West Columbus goal was disallowed due to a contested offside call. Neuse Charter found the back of the net twice in the second half for a 2-0 victory. The Vikings finish the season with a 13-6 record.

East Columbus dropped a road contest to Trask 6-0. South Columbus had to travel 320+ miles to take on a typically very good first flight squad. the Hawks handed the Stallions a 9-0 loss.

East Columbus softball had no problem with first round opponent Jones Senior. The Gators took a five-inning, 13-0 win. the Gators will host Southside Friday at 6 p.m.

Whiteville defeated Bear Grass Charter in round one, but it was closer than expected. Bre Tolley doubled to open the Wolfpack second. She scored the game’s first run later in the frame on Santana Best’s RBI ground out. Kourtney Grainger doubled to start the Pack’s third. A passed ball and Laura Thompson’s ground out plated Grainger for a 2-0 lead.

Bear Grass collected two of the three hits it managed off Ivy Hayes in the fifth along with Whiteville’s only error to cut the lead to 2-1. Gabby Hayes ended the scoring with a home run leading off the bottom of the fourth. Whiteville will need to be ready for another “Bear” Saturday as they travel to Camden County to take on the Camden County HS Bears in a second round game beginning at 6 p.m.