North Stanly tops Whiteville softball in game 1

Whiteville softball scored first but the North Stanly Comets scored the most, taking a 6-2 win in game one of the 1A NCHSAA softball championship.

Whiteville took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Santana Best singled, advanced to second on Lauren Hilbourn’s sac bunt and scored on Kourtney Grainger’s single. Sage McLelland doubled to score Grainger.

North Stanly tied the score with a double and two singles in the fourth. An error after adouble gave the Comets their first lead, 3-2 in the fifth. Another single followed by a triple increased the lead to 5-2. One more base hit made it 6-2.

Whiteville could only mange two singles over the final three innings.

Game 2 will be played Saturday at 11 a.m.. If Whiteville wins game 2, game 3 would be played at 5 p.m.