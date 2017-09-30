Nothing close in Friday night football

South Columbus quickly determined this week’s “Game of the Week” with St. Pauls’ outcome with a touchdown two plays after a turnover on the opening kickoff. The Stallion continued to roll, building up a 42-7 halftime lead, on its way to a 49-13 win over previously unbeaten (in TRC play) St. Pauls. Trequan Bellamy led the way with three offensive touchdowns and an 86-yard “pick six”. The Stallions are now in sole possession of first place in the conference.

Fairmont scored on the game’s third offensive play and converted the two-point play to take an 8-0 lead over Whiteville. Keshawn Bellamy did his first series “thing”, running for a 46-yard score on Whiteville’s third play. A Ty Moss conversion run tied the score at eight-all. After a Fairmont punt, Whiteville scored to take a 14-8 lead it would never relinquish. Both teams scored one more first half touchdown. The game looked to be up for grabs in the second half with the Wolfpack holding a slim 20-16 advantage heading into the third quarter.

Perfection? No such word in football. Offensively, Whiteville came close in the second half. five possessions, five touchdowns and 38 points. The defense did its part limiting Fairmont to just 51 yards on 15 second half snaps as the Wolfpack won going away 58-16.

East Bladen and Red Springs ran out to early leads and held West Columbus and East Columbus scoreless. East Bladen won 47-0 and Red Springs took a 38-0 victory.

Whiteville, East Bladen and St. Pauls all trail undefeated South Columbus by one game with 3-1 conference records.