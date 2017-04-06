One game Wednesday, most of Thursday action postponed

The South Columbus junior varsity softball team topped West bladen 16-3 Wednesday. All other action slated for Wednesday was postponed.

Boys Tennis matches; South Columbus @ Fairmont and Whiteville @ St. Pauls were rescheduled for today (Thursday). Windy conditions will make tennis even more challenging. Red Springs @ West Columbus is rescheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

Girls Soccer matches; Whiteville @ West Columbus was rescheduled for April 27. South Columbus @ East Columbus make up has not been determined. However, East Columbus at South Columbus (ppd from 3/13) will be played April 28.

Both Three Rivers track meets scheduled for Thursday have been postponed. The event scheduled for Red Springs will take place Monday, April 10. The meet scheduled for Fairmont has not been rescheduled at this time.

JV softball and baseball games with Red Springs traveling to Whiteville have been postponed. The varsity contests have not been postponed as of 1:10 pm.

South Columbus @ South Robeson JV baseball, varsity softball and baseball will take place as scheduled according to South Columbus head baseball coach Bradley Strickland.

Southeastern’s baseball game with the Belmont Abbey JVs has been cancelled.

Middle school games; Acme-Delco @ Chadbourn is rescheduled to April 24. Hallsboro @ Central is rescheduled to April 12. Tabor City @ Nakina is postponed with no make up date at this time. Evergreen @ Cerro Gordo will take place today according to Cerro Gordo coach Trey Nye.