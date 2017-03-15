Perfection heads up Tuesday sports

Mackenzie Gore and Brooks Baldwin combined to strike out 11 of the 15 Red Springs batters they faced. Fielders handled the four other outs without errors to complete a five inning, perfect game as Whiteville defeated the Red Devils 12-0.

The Wolfpack scored twice in the first inning. It broke the game open with a nine-run fourth. Whiteville collected 10 hits. Red Springs committed six errors. Cameron Cartrette led Whiteville at the plate with three hits. Dylan Hamilton drove in two runs.

Whiteville will host St. Pauls Friday night. The Bulldogs are undefeated in conference play entering a Wednesday game with East Columbus.

Whiteville softball trailed Red Springs 2-1 after three innings. The Wolfpack scored four times in the top of the fourth. The pesky Red Devils added two runs in the bottom of the frame to trail 5-4. Whiteville dominated from that point scoring two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh, while shutting out the Devils to win 12-4.

Carlee Fulkerson started in the circle, with Ivy Hayes pitching the final four innings. They combined to scatter eight hits. Hayes also collected three hits. Kourtney Grainger had two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Raeganne Sholar drove in two runs. Santana Best added a double.

Whiteville is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers. The Wolfpack host Topsail in a JV/Varsity doubleheader today (Wednesday) beginning at 4 pm.

In junior varsity action, Whiteville defeated Red Springs 18-0 in softball and dropped a 6-4 decision in baseball.

South Columbus 14 South Robeson 3

South Columbus put up crooked numbers in the first, second and fifth innings to defeat South Robeson in softball 14-3.

Callie Sumner and Hailey Sarvis each collected two hits and scored three runs. Sumner drove in three runs. Mattie Johnson’s triple drove in two runs, putting the Stallions on the board in the bottom of the first after South Robeson had scored thrice in the top of the inning. Madison Spencer contributed a two-run single in her lone at-bat in the Stallion six-run fifth.

Anna Caroline Suggs earned the pitching victory. She allowed three runs, one earned, four hits, struck out five and walked one. Suggs also had two hits.

South Columbus is 3-2 overall and tied with Whiteville at the top of the TRC standings at 3-0. The Stallions traveled to Myrtle Beach Wednesday to face a team from Lawrenceville, NJ.

South Robeson 9 South Columbus 7

In baseball, South Robeson picked up its first conference win and knocked South Columbus out of a share of the league’s top spot with a 9-7 victory. South Columbus falls to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Three Rivers. South Columbus played host to Harvey, NY Wednesday before returning to TRC play with a home game against Fairmont Friday.

The South Columbus JV baseball team defeated South Robeson 4-3.

South Columbus 9 Fairmont 0

South Columbus came within two points of a perfect boys tennis match. Fairmont forfeited #6 singles and #3 doubles. Mason Hewett, Noah Jarman, Colby Cartrette, Will Sellers and Griffin Hanna won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Hewett and Jarman paired up to win #1 doubles 8-1. Dylan Harper partnered with Brandon Cox to win #2 doubles by an 8-1 score.