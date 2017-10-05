Personal bests propel Wolfpack Cross Country

Wednesday, the Whiteville Cross Country team competed against Fairmont, Red Springs, South Robeson, and St. Pauls.

In the women’s race, the Wolfpack took five of the top seven places. Hannah Duncan (25:03 season best), finished first, Fatima Reyes (25:04 personal best) placed second. Arianah Jamison (27:12 personal best) finished fourth. Alexandria Bellamy (27:16 personal best) placed fifth and Maria Rojas (29:01 personal best) finished seventh.

Zach Hatch (20:58 season best) placed eighth and Bryce Faircoth (21:40 personal best) finished 12th in the men’s race.

Kaylynn Hinson, Tulsi Patel, Joshua Bowen, Ryan Edwards, Tony Grimes, Jalen McMilliam and Brandon Nguyen recorded personal-best times. Shanekera Faulk and Ellen McLam recorded season-best times.

Overall team scores were:

Women

Whiteville-19

Red Springs-42

St. Pauls-63

Men

St. Pauls-25

Fairmont-72

Red Springs-74

Whiteville-93

South Robeson-105