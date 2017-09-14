Points standings and race results from Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.

2,053 points (finished 20th)

He’s had the fastest car most weeks this season, but has just four victories to show for it. However, thanks to the points he’s accumulated through stage victories, he carries a large points lead into the playoffs.

KYLE LARSON

2,033 points (finished first)

The youngster has been one of the drivers to capitalize when Truex runs into bad luck, and he heads into the playoffs fresh off a win at Richmond and tied with Truex for victories, with four.

KYLE BUSCH

2,029 points (finished ninth)

The 2015 champion has two wins and 10 top-five finishes in the regular season and appears to be peaking at the right time as his two wins, at Pocono and Bristol, have come in the past six races.

Brad Keselowski

2,019 points (finished 11th)

The 2012 champ has two wins, both in the early weeks of the season, and hasn’t had a top-10 finish in the past five races. But his crew chief, Paul Wolfe, is a brilliant strategist who can make up for a lack of speed.

Jimmie Johnson

2,017 points (finished eighth)

The seven-time and defending champion usually suffers a midseason slump, but this year’s has been worse than most. He has three wins, but has finished outside the top 10 in seven of the past eight races.

Kevin Harvick

2,015 points (finished 15th)

Although he has a win and seven other top-five finishes, he and crew chief Rodney Childers haven’t had the dominating speed they showed in recent seasons.

Denny Hamlin

2,013 points (finished fifth)

He’s an experienced playoffs driver and has been a participant in the postseason run for the title in 11 of his 12 full-time seasons, missing the cut only in 2013, when he missed four races due to a back injury.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2,010 points (finished 19th)

He’s been so-so at many tracks, but spectacular on the restrictor-plate tracks, with wins at Talladega and Daytona this season. Even with the two victories, his average finish this year is 17th.

Ryan Blaney

2,008 points (finished 18th)

He hasn’t finished higher than eighth place since his win at Pocono in June that earned him a playoff berth, but he likes the tracks coming up in the final 10 races.

Chase Elliott

2,006 points (finished 10th)

The second-generation driver is still seeking his first Cup victory, but he’s been a remarkably consistent front-runner, with six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes this season.

Ryan Newman

2,005 points (finished third)

He and his Richard Childress Racing teammates don’t seem to have the speed of other organizations, but Newman and crew chief Luke Lambert find ways to score good finishes, as evidenced by their run at Richmond.

Kurt Busch

2,005 points (finished fourth)

he hit a lull after opening the season with a win in the Daytona 500, but has bounced back with four finishes of sixth or better in the past five races.

Kasey Kahne

2,005 points (finished 12th)

His surprise win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway won him a playoff berth, but it wasn’t enough to keep his ride at Hendrick Motorsports for next year. And, so far, he’s not announced his driving plans for next year.

Austin Dillon

2,005 points (finished 21st)

He put the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet back in Victory Lane at Charlotte in May, and appears to be picking up the pace as the playoffs begin. Of his four top-10 finishes this season, two have come in the past four races.

Matt Kenseth

2,005 points (finished 38th)

Despite losing his ride in the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing at season’s end, he’s in the playoffs on the strength of seven top-five finishes.