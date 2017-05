After Morehead City cancelled on Saturday, Whiteville Post 137 opened its 2017 campaign on the road at Goldsboro Sunday. Post 137 was swept in the doubleheader by scores of 13-6 and 13-8.

Gage Hammonds collected four hits, including three triples in the two games. Connor Grainger added a home run, double and single.

Post 137’s next action is at Florence, SC Post 1, Wednesday at 7 p.m.