Post Christmas holiday basketball tournaments underway Tuesday

East Columbus will again host their Christmas tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, December 27-28. Girls teams from South Columbus, Pender and Topsail will be in action along with the host school. East Columbus boys will be joined by South Columbus, Topsail and Roxboro Community.

Tuesday

2 p.m. Girls Basketball: South Columbus (3-2) vs Topsail (5-4)

4 p.m. Boys Basketball: South Columbus (1-2) vs Topsail (6-4)

6 p.m. Girls Basketball: Pender (0-8) @ East Columbus (7-2)

8 p.m. Boys Basketball: Foxboro Community (5-4) @ East Columbus (4-6)

Whiteville’s girls will travel to Jacksonville, N.C. to participate in the three-day East Coast Christmas Classic December 27-29. Swansboro, Eastern Wayne, New Hanover, Richlands, Southern Wayne and the host Northside JV and varsity teams complete the field. Whiteville will face an uphill battle as their seven possible opponents have a combined record of 47-21.

Tuesday

1 p.m. Whiteville (1-5) vs Swansboro (5-4)

2:30 p.m. Eastern Wayne (9-1) vs New Hanover (8-2)

4 p.m. Northside JV (6-3) vs Richlands (4-4)

5:30 p.m. Southern Wayne (6-5) vs. Northside (9-2)

Whiteville’s boys will also cross the county line, but only one. They will take part in the Woodmen Life Tournament at West Bladen High School December 28-30. Dillon, S.C., Scotland County, East Bladen, Fairmont, First Flight, North Brunswick and West Bladen round out what should be an extremely competitive field. The Wolfpack’s first round opponent, First flight, is averaging 86 points per game in their first 10 contests. Remarkably, First Flight has attempted 561 three-point field goals and only 215 two-point field goals this season in compiling a 7-3 record.

Wednesday

2 p.m. Scotland (6-3) vs Dillon, S.C. (0-2)

4 p.m. East Bladen (0-7) vs Fairmont (5-1)

6 p.m. First Flight (7-3) vs Whiteville (2-2)

8 p.m North Brunswick (2-7) vs West Bladen (5-2)